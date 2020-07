The following people were booked in at the Liberty County jail on July 6, 2020:

Buff, Jeffrey Shane – Public Intoxication

Dominy, Payton Leanne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of a Firearm

Kravis, Dawn Leigh – Credit Card Abuse and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Morris, Alex William – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Quinn, Israel Dewade – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

