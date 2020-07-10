Othal Otis “Al” Allen, 86, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Othal was born November 19, 1933 in New Braunfels, Texas to parents Othal Audrey Allen and Eunice Dickenson Allen.

Mr. Allen had been a resident of Dayton for the past 23 years before retiring to Sam Rayburn. Othal spent his younger years in the New Braunfels area before enlisting in the United States Navy where he proudly served during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and career of over 30 years. His Navy career gave him and his family an opportunity to travel the world. He was stationed all over from the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to Sigonella, Sicily, as well as many duty stations in between. When he retired from the Navy he worked at ARCO another 15 years.

Othal was a true outdoorsman as he loved to fish and hunt. Through the years he hunted Elk in Wyoming and Alaska. Fishing for Black Bass was one of his favorites, especially in tournaments. Most of all he enjoyed through the years memories made with his sons and later grandchildren and great grandchildren during many hunting and fishing trips. A favorite time in his life was the 25 years he enjoyed at Sam Rayburn where he watched everything sitting in his huge garage. He and Wilma lived there until this past November when he returned to Dayton. A most kind and loving man that will be truly miss by all that knew and loved him.

Othal was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Elizabeth Dickenson Metzger; his father, Othal Audrey Allen and his sister, Bobbie Jean Allen Grier. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Irene Colgan Allen; his sons, Othal “Dale” Allen and wife Renea, Robert “Glenn” Allen and wife Jackie, Russell “Russ” William Allen; brother, Tommy Allen; grandchildren, Dallas Allen, Heather V. Allen Watson and husband Anthony, Christina E. Allen, Tiffany A. Allen Neibch and husband Roger, Jennifer I. Allen Stamm and husband Tyler, Tabitha A. Allen Mifflin and husband Miles, and Russell W. Allen, Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Edith Colgan Pettinheo and husband Robert and Shirley Colgan Goodwin; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Mr. Allen will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Guy Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

