The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 13, 2020:

Ford, Michael Lee – Driving While License Invalid and Displaying Expired Registration/License Plate

Woods, Jeremy William – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Operation of Vehicle With Expired License Plates and Operating ATV on Public Street

Editor’s note: Bluebonnet News does not post mugshots for traffic offenses.

