Fuel Maxx store robbed, clerk tied up

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Robbery that took place around 3:18 a.m. Thursday at the Fuel Maxx store at 16758 SH 321 at FM 1008 in the Dayton-Kenefick area.

Authorities say a subject wearing all black and a mask entered the store carrying a blunt object.

A store clerk, working alone, was tied up and left in the back area of the store while the suspect took an undisclosed amount of various packs of cigarettes, along with a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigator Castro was called to the scene to investigate with the assistance of Investigators McQueen and Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500, extension 1.

This is an ongoing investigation. As soon as more information is known, an update will be posted.

