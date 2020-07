The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 14, 2020:

Bass, James Monroe – Parole Violation

Domain, Levar Tremaine – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harris, Charlye Kathleen – Theft

Savanah, Michael Anthony – Driving While Intoxicated, second, Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information and Parole Violation

Bass, James Monroe

Domain, Levar Tremaine

Harris, Charlye Kathleen

Savanah, Michael Anthony

Share this: Twitter

Facebook