Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2020:
- Alexander, Kelly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Barber, Dillion Blaise – Assault/Family Violence
- Catlin, Mark Petty – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Chandler, Kevin Allen – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear
- Charles-Griffith, Lynette Colee – Arson
- Deaton, Ashely Renee – Probation Violation
- Griffin, Timmy Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- McGinty, Devon Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision
- Morse, Roy Adam – Public Intoxication
- Pharis, Sara Star – Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Stewart, Elton Charlton – Failure to Identify Fugitive
- Stubblefield, Jesse Edward – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon