Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2020:

Alexander, Kelly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Barber, Dillion Blaise – Assault/Family Violence

Catlin, Mark Petty – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Chandler, Kevin Allen – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear

Charles-Griffith, Lynette Colee – Arson

Deaton, Ashely Renee – Probation Violation

Griffin, Timmy Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

McGinty, Devon Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision

Morse, Roy Adam – Public Intoxication

Pharis, Sara Star – Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Stewart, Elton Charlton – Failure to Identify Fugitive

Stubblefield, Jesse Edward – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Alexander, Kelly Ann

Barber, Dillion Blaise

Catlin, Mark Petty

Charles-Griffith, Lynette Colee

Deaton, Ashely Renee

Griffin, Timmy Eugene

McGinty, Devon Marie

Morse, Roy Adam

Pharis, Sara Star

Stewart, Elton Charlton

Stubblefield, Jesse Edward

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

