Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 16, 2020:

  • Alexander, Kelly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Barber, Dillion Blaise – Assault/Family Violence
  • Catlin, Mark Petty – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Chandler, Kevin Allen – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While License Invalid, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear
  • Charles-Griffith, Lynette Colee – Arson
  • Deaton, Ashely Renee – Probation Violation
  • Griffin, Timmy Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • McGinty, Devon Marie – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Morse, Roy Adam – Public Intoxication
  • Pharis, Sara Star – Assault on a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Stewart, Elton Charlton – Failure to Identify Fugitive
  • Stubblefield, Jesse Edward – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
