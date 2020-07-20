Liberty County not extending mask order, State order still in effect

As of Monday, July 20, Liberty County is not extending its mask order that expired on July 15 and currently there are no plans to extend it in the future, according to Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

Don’t discard your masks yet. With COVID-19 cases still popping up, the masks are still required in all public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive cases. This requirement comes from an executive order signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on July 2. As Liberty County has 616 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, the mask order is in effect until further notice.

“The state’s order has no expiration date. The County’s mask order was way less stringent than the state’s,” said Knight. “Our order only said that businesses had to post a sign asking people to wear a mask. The businesses would not be fined if someone came inside without a mask.”

Enforcing any mask order has proven to be problematic, the judge said, as numerous sheriffs and law enforcement agencies across the state have refused to arrest anyone defying the mask order.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Liberty County, Knight is still hoping to get the cooperation of residents in wearing a mask when they are out in public.

“I think the masks really do work. It all boils down to using a little common sense,” he said.

