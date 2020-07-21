David “Dave” Joseph Opatrny, 62, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Baytown. He was born on June 3, 1958, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Iris Opatrny. Dave graduated from Mayfield High, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio in 1977. In 1996, he married the love of his life, Teresa Cooper, where they have spent the next 22 years making their life together and raising their family.

Dave worked in HVAC for Lee College for 32 years, he was also a student acquiring multiple certificates in his field of work along with other various areas. He was a hardworking man who was full of life and kept everyone laughing. Dave was a caring person who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation. He was an amazing family man, if you knew Dave then you were family. If you ever needed a place to stay, his door was always open no matter the circumstances. Dave pursued many interests, some of which included spending time with his family and friends, his love for watching Wrestling, NASCAR, and anything that involved John Wayne. He also enjoyed gathering with friends and having Poker nights where everyone would sit around and play various card games.

Dave was a loving brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend to many that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Doris Vinci. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife Teresa; his children Sheila Seifrield and husband Michael of Dayton, Dustin Moody of Baytown, Felicia Moody of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, Nyssa Cain of Baytown, James Cooper of Baytown; his grandchildren Christopher and Geoffrey Moody of Baytown; his sister Laurie Bowles and husband Richard of Ohio; his nephews Ricky Bowles and wife Amanda of Ohio, Chris Bowles of Ohio; his niece Sharon Bowles of Ohio; and a host of other loving friends and relatives.

The family of Dave would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Johnny Washburn for his commitment to the family during this tragic loss.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Mike McIllwain officiating.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to 75 or fewer guests. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

To send flowers to David’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

