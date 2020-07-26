Virginia B. Parnell, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born March 22, 1940 in Hardin County, Tennessee to parents Thomas and Velma Barham who preceded her in death along with her daughter, Peggie Courvelle; and grandson, Steven Michael Beshears.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Parnell; children, Paula Moore and husband Scott, Michael Courvelle and wife Lisa, Pamela Williams and husband Tim, Scott Parnell, Patricia Marrs and husband Donny, William Courvelle and wife Debra, Shaun Holland and husband Larry; grandchildren, Chelsey Beshears, Ian Moore, Dylan Moore, Kelli Beshears, Charlie Courvelle, Joshua Courvelle, Noah Courvelle, Abigail Courvelle, Dustin Henderson, Gracie Henderson, Taya Williams, Clay Williams, Amanda Stutes, Lindsey Davidson, Felix Gonzalez, Justin Courvelle, Jacob Courvelle, Rebekah Courvelle,

Charles Holland, Mary Holland and Layla Holland; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

