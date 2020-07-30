William Robert Smith, age 64 of Bellville Texas passed away Wednesday July 15th 2020. He was born August 15th 1955 in Harris County Texas to Parents William Cullen and Barbara Faye Smith who preceded him in death along with his Brother Randall Clay Smith and sister Kathi Anne Sandoval.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Collins of Newton Texas, brother Mark Smith & wife Rachel of Waco, Brother in Law Gabino Sandoval of Conroe along with nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Sunday August 2nd at Cleveland City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, spread a little hope in your world today.

