Mark Blaine Watts, age 61 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born August 28, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to parents Roy “Sonny” and Gloria Watts. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy “Sonny” Watts; and grandparents, J.B. and Lounell Dillon, Elmer and Gladys Mosley.

Survivors include his mother, Gloria Watts; and son, Nathan Watts.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Andy Cherry officiating.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Anand Basi for his care and friendship during Mark’s illness.

