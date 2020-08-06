Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2020

  • Armstrong, Russell Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication
  • Hill, Dylan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Weapon-Short-barred Firearm and Public Intoxication
  • Martinez, Ignacio – Possession of Marijuana
  • Pimentel, Favian – Possession of Marijuana
  • Pullin, Christina – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Schaadt, Elizabeth Frances – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication
  • Young, Brandon Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: The mugshot for Christina Pullin is not available at this time.

