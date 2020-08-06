Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2020

Armstrong, Russell Lee Jr. – Public Intoxication

Hill, Dylan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Weapon-Short-barred Firearm and Public Intoxication

Martinez, Ignacio – Possession of Marijuana

Pimentel, Favian – Possession of Marijuana

Pullin, Christina – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Schaadt, Elizabeth Frances – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication

Young, Brandon Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Note: The mugshot for Christina Pullin is not available at this time.

