Liberty HS graduates earn LFD Larry Hajovsky Memorial Scholarships

Four Liberty High School 2020 graduates are recipients of the LFD Larry Hajovsky Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship was created in 2019 in memory of Larry Hajovsky, who at the time of his death was a 26-year member of the department. Hajovsky had served in many capacities over the years, with his final title being First Assistant Chief.

Left to right are Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst, Abigail Hajovsky, Madison Graves, Treasurer Carol Hajovsky and Zachary Hajovsky.

The scholarship was funded with proceeds from a barbecue sandwich sale held in August 2019.

This year’s recipients are Claire Bond, Madison Graves, Cameron Jackson and Cassidy Haidusek.

Left to right are Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst, Abigail Hajovsky, Cameron Jackson, Zachary Hajovsky and Treasurer Carol Hajovsky.

Left to right are Liberty Fire Chief Brian Hurst, Abigail Hajovsky, Cassidy Haidusek, Treasurer Carol Hajovsky and Zachary Hajovsky.

