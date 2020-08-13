Elks Lodge awards scholarships to local graduates

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Jaci Stelly (second from right) is the recipient of a $2,500 Rick Humber Scholarship from the Liberty Elks Lodge.

Liberty Elks Lodge #2019 recently presented three area graduating high school seniors with Rick Humber Memorial Scholarships. 

Funds for the scholarships were raised from the Rick Humber Memorial Steak Cook-off hosted by Liberty Lodge in February.  More than 50 cook teams participated in the annual cook-off, yielding $7,000 to be awarded for scholarships in Humber’s memory. 

Scholarship committee co-chairs Leah Humber and Miranda Hulvey (wife and daughter of the late Rick Humber) along with Lodge Exulted Ruler Benny Earp presented the recipients their scholarships. 

Recipients include Jaci Stelly ($2,500), Esmeralda Mares ($2,500) and Anna Cruz ($2,000).

  • Esmeralda Mares (second from right) is the recipient of a $2,500 Rick Humber Scholarship from the Liberty Elks Lodge.
  • Anna Cruz is the recipient of a $2,000 Rick Humber Scholarship from the Liberty Elks Lodge.

