Brenda Joyce Creamer, age 68 of Coventry, Rhode Island passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born May 9, 1952 in Houston, Texas to parents Pearlie and Arnold Silcox who preceded her in death along with her husband, Bob Creamer; son, Robert Creamer; and brother, Myron Silcox.

Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Elaine Ward and husband Jeffrey; sons, Philip Lee Creamer and wife Diana, and Shawn Allen Creamer and wife Katrina; brothers, Joe Silcox and Alton Silcox; grandchildren, Danielle Garcia, Robert Creamer, Joshua Creamer, Samuel Creamer, Allysa Creamer, Isabell Ward, Alexandria Ward, Brenleigh Ward, Johanna Ward, Jessica Ramirez and Natalie Ramirez; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Creamer and Kaylie Wang; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery, Evergreen, Texas.

