Henrietta E. Marquez was born on April 23, 1939, in Lisbon, Ohio. She was a bright, inquisitive girl forming a part of the Quaker church in her community. After moving to California, she met and married the love of her life, Alexander Rafael Marquez. She did not know one word of Spanish, and he did not know one word of English! This did not stop her from packing up her small boys and answering the call to Missions.

Henrietta Marquez served as a missionary from 1982-2012, to the countries of Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. After retiring, she moved to the city of Miami, serving in the two churches that her son and daughter pastored. She was lovingly adopted as “Grandma or Abuelita”.

She leaves behind a legacy of faith, prayer and love. Henrietta never learned to speak Spanish fluently, but the language she spoke was understood by all, this was the language of love.

She is survived by her sons, Alexander Marquez, Jr. and Antonio Marquez, Sr. Her daughters, Angela Marquez and Jessica Marquez; her grandchildren, Antonio Marquez, Jr., Lexy Marquez, Caleb Anthony Marquez, Joshua Marquez, and Samuel Marquez, and her three siblings.

Heaven has gained a precious angel.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Sanctuary, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020 at The Sanctuary, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

