Debra “Debbie” Lin Ables, 64, of Thicket, Texas passed away on August 20, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in the Woodlands. She was born on July 17, 1956 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to parents Robert Henry Presnull and Dorothy Bracewell Presnull.

Debbie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a private woman who valued her family. She loved her grandchildren very much. Debbie enjoyed spending time at Lake Sam Rayburn. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father and sister Lois May Byars. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of forty-two years Kenneth Wayne Ables; sons Kenneth Earl Ables and wife Susan, Shane Ray Miller and Johnny Wade Miller; mother Dorothy Presnull; brother Eddie Presnull; sister Pat Edwards; granddaughter Annastasia Varnado and husband Byron; great-granddaughter Adriana Varnado; great-grandson Walter Varnado; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Allison Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

