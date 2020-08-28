Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2020:

  • Allen, Terry – Public Intoxication
  • Brackin, Nicholas Joseph – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Craig, Johnny Gene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Disorderly Conduct
  • Gardner, Samantha Brooke – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hill, Alexander Lewis – Possession of Marijuana
  • Noack, Teria Lavon – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Perales, Roberto E. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
  • Reese, Joshua Demond – Public Intoxication, Hold for Walker County-Burglary of a Building and Hold for Walker County-Theft of Property
  • Sterling, Kathy Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
  • Thrasher, Lisa Michelle – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building

Note: The jail system is missing mugshots for Terry Allen, Samantha Gardner, Alexander Hill, Kathy Ann Sterling and Lisa Michelle Thrasher.

  • Brackin, Nicholas Joseph
  • Craig, Johnny Gene
  • Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor
  • Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr.
  • Noack, Teria Lavon
  • Perales, Roberto E.
  • Reese, Joshua Demond

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.