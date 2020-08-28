Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2020:
- Allen, Terry – Public Intoxication
- Brackin, Nicholas Joseph – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Craig, Johnny Gene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Disorderly Conduct
- Gardner, Samantha Brooke – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hill, Alexander Lewis – Possession of Marijuana
- Noack, Teria Lavon – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Perales, Roberto E. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Reese, Joshua Demond – Public Intoxication, Hold for Walker County-Burglary of a Building and Hold for Walker County-Theft of Property
- Sterling, Kathy Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Thrasher, Lisa Michelle – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building
Note: The jail system is missing mugshots for Terry Allen, Samantha Gardner, Alexander Hill, Kathy Ann Sterling and Lisa Michelle Thrasher.
Good riddance to bad influences in Huffman. Hope they enjoy Harris County.