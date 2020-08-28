Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 26, 2020:

Allen, Terry – Public Intoxication

Brackin, Nicholas Joseph – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Craig, Johnny Gene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor – Disorderly Conduct

Gardner, Samantha Brooke – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hill, Alexander Lewis – Possession of Marijuana

Noack, Teria Lavon – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Perales, Roberto E. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Reese, Joshua Demond – Public Intoxication, Hold for Walker County-Burglary of a Building and Hold for Walker County-Theft of Property

Sterling, Kathy Ann – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Thrasher, Lisa Michelle – Hold for Harris County-Burglary of a Building

Note: The jail system is missing mugshots for Terry Allen, Samantha Gardner, Alexander Hill, Kathy Ann Sterling and Lisa Michelle Thrasher.

Brackin, Nicholas Joseph

Craig, Johnny Gene

Emmert, Kaytlynn Taylor

Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr.

Noack, Teria Lavon

Perales, Roberto E.

Reese, Joshua Demond

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

