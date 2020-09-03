Cleveland city manager retiring

After 26 years of service with the City of Cleveland, six as city manager, Kelly McDonald is announcing her retirement. Her last day on the job will be Sept. 16, 2020.

Prior to being selected by Council as the city manager, McDonald was the city secretary and served as interim city manager multiple times.

According to the City of Cleveland’s announcement, “She has been instrumental in various projects throughout her time with the City of Cleveland. Her support and concern for the citizens of the City of Cleveland and the employees is well known and appreciated. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors as well as thanking her for her long tenure of service to the city.”

Bluebonnet News will have more on the City’s plans later.

