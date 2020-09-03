Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2020:

  • Banning, George Norwood III – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Bigger, Kyle Logan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Cameron, Corey Patrick – False Report to Police
  • Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted, Failure To Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
  • Hall, Kelsey Rae – Theft of Property
  • Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Simpson, Marvin Eli Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Sims, Joseph Larkin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault/Family Violence and two charges of Criminal Mischief
