Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2020:
- Banning, George Norwood III – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Bigger, Kyle Logan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Cameron, Corey Patrick – False Report to Police
- Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted, Failure To Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Hall, Kelsey Rae – Theft of Property
- Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Simpson, Marvin Eli Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Sims, Joseph Larkin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault/Family Violence and two charges of Criminal Mischief