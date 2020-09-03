Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 1, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2020:

Banning, George Norwood III – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Bigger, Kyle Logan – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention

Cameron, Corey Patrick – False Report to Police

Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Speeding 10 percent or more above posted, Failure To Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Hall, Kelsey Rae – Theft of Property

Simon, Lee Allen Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Simpson, Marvin Eli Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Sims, Joseph Larkin – Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault/Family Violence and two charges of Criminal Mischief

