Dayton ISD releases COVID-19 guidelines for athletic seasons

With the start of fall sports, Dayton ISD’s athletics department has devised a set of guidelines the district hopes will keep people safe as they attend games.

If you are planning to attend, take note of these important changes:

BRONCO FOOTBALL STADIUM

The Bronco football stadium is being limited to 50 percent capacity at this time. Masks must be worn at all times by all fans aged 10 and older except when eating or drinking. Social distancing rules must be observed.

Groups are asked to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other groups at all times. A group is defined as no more than 10 people, including members of the same household and those persons who traveled to the game together.

Minors aged 14 and younger will not be allowed into the games without a supervising adult. If a student arrives without an adult, they should be ready to present their student ID. If the student is under the age of 14 and purchased a ticket, no refund will be given.

Children 14 and younger are to sit with their families unless traveling to restrooms or concessions, and should immediately return to their family upon completion of these tasks.

All fans are to self-screen for COVID-19 prior to entering the stadium. Fans must sit in the stands. Loitering around the fence will not be allowed.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the stadium. There will be no reentry into the stadium when a person leaves. There will be designated home and visitor entrances. Tickets will not work if entering the wrong gate. The gates will be clearly marked.

Reserved seating for the 2021 football season will be based off the 2019 reserved ticket seating chart.

Fans will not be allowed on the field or near the dressing room areas.

For tickets for away games, please check the Dayton ISD Athletic website.

DAYTON HIGH SCHOOL GYM and WOODROW WILSON JUNIOR HIGH COMPETITION GYM

All fans are to self-screen for COVID-19 prior to entering either gym.

All fans must remain in the stands and will not be allowed to congregate in the lobby or other parts of the gym. If traveling to the concession stand, it is expected that fans go immediately back to their seat after their purchase.

No one is allowed in the PE or Auxiliary gyms.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the gyms. Fans are not allowed on the court at any time.

LINKS TO ONLINE TICKETS

Tickets for all athletic events must be purchased online through Hometown Ticketing. Paper tickets will not be sold at any athletic venues in order to follow recommendations for contactless sales.

For entrance into any DHS athletic event, a fan must have the e-ticket printed or have their e-tickets on their phone. All e-tickets will be scanned at entrance gates prior to being allowed into a Dayton ISD athletic facility.

Tickets can be purchased from the following link: https://dhs.daytonisd.net/288116_2

QR Codes will be posted at each athletic event for fans to use as a walk-up purchase option on game day. Once the capacity for an event has been reached, all ticket sales will be stopped.

All Jr. High events will have free admission for the 20-21 school year.

Livestreaming options for all high school events will be provided by TexanLive and/or YouTubeLive.

– DHS Football: https://www.texanlive.com/category/dayton/

– DHS Volleyball and Basketball: Dayton ISD Athletics Livestream

Instructions for away events will be placed on the DHS Athletic Website and emailed to parents each week. Instructions will also be on all Dayton ISD Social Media outlets. The purchasing of tickets for away events will be determined by the home team and may be different for each game.

No passes will be accepted for entrance into any athletic event. This includes a Dayton ISD employee pass, THSCA, and senior citizen Purple Passes.

