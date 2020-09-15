Gaynell Buckner Leming, 78, of Mont Belvieu, Texas passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born September 6, 1942 in Marshall, North Carolina to parents Dewey and Frances Buckner.

Gaynell was a resident of Mont Belvieu since 1980 and previously resided in Highlands, Texas and North Carolina. She was a member of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church in Baytown. Gaynell was a former council member and mayor pro tem for City of Mont Belvieu. She will be fondly remembered as “GiGi” by her grandchildren that she loved so much.

Mrs. Leming was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Melissa Leming Bogan. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Pat Leming, Sr. of Mont Belvieu; her children, Kim Stacy and husband Randy, Patrick Leming, Jr., and Joshua Leming; grandchildren, Maegan Stacy, Josh Stacy, Katy Leming and John Patrick Bogan; sisters and brother, Barbara Miller and husband Larry, Judy Silver, Margie Parrott and husband Clarence, Ray Buckner and wife Linda, and Drusilla Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Gaynell will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church with interment to follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery in Baytown. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday before the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

