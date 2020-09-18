Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2020:
- Albro, Robert Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Dowden, Randal Scott – Capital Murder
- Hazel, Angela Gayle – Assault/Family Violence
- Hopkins, Russell Allan – Assault/Family Violence
- Lott, Jeremy Lane – Criminal Trespass
- Mayes, Ishmael Adolph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Mayfield, Edward III – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Driving With License Invalid and Open Container in Motor Vehicle
- McElhaney, Donald Burton – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- McElhaney, Paula Jean – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- Messer, Stacy – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Mize, Chad Bryant – Parole Violation
- Tevay, Roy Joseph Jr. – Possession of Marijuana and Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Valdez, Starr Lynn – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Vantassell, Mason A. – Criminal Trespass
Note: Not all of the jail photos are available at this time and one mugshot is more than a decade old.