Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 16, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 16, 2020:

  • Albro, Robert Lee – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Dowden, Randal Scott – Capital Murder
  • Hazel, Angela Gayle – Assault/Family Violence
  • Hopkins, Russell Allan – Assault/Family Violence
  • Lott, Jeremy Lane – Criminal Trespass
  • Mayes, Ishmael Adolph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Mayfield, Edward III – Driving While Intoxicated with child under 15, Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Driving With License Invalid and Open Container in Motor Vehicle
  • McElhaney, Donald Burton – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
  • McElhaney, Paula Jean – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
  • Messer, Stacy – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Mize, Chad Bryant – Parole Violation
  • Tevay, Roy Joseph Jr. – Possession of Marijuana and Bond Revocation-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Valdez, Starr Lynn – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Vantassell, Mason A. – Criminal Trespass

Note: Not all of the jail photos are available at this time and one mugshot is more than a decade old.

