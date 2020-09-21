Traffic stop in Cleveland leads to 12 drug charges against woman

A routine traffic stop on the 400 block of W. Southline in Cleveland on Sept. 8 resulted in a long list of criminal charges against one woman, Kristen Marie Martin, 33.

Her arrest by Cleveland Police Officer Patrick Neal came after Neal pulled over Martin’s vehicle for having an expired registration and no front license plate.

According to Capt. Scott Felts, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department, the vehicle’s registration had expired years earlier in 2014 and Martin was driving without liability insurance.

During the traffic stop, Neal conducted a vehicle inventory that reportedly discovered baggies containing methamphetamines, marijuana, 58 pills of Ecstasy, four Oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 22 hydrocodone pills, 127 Adderall pills, six dextroamphetamine tablets, one Clonazepam pill, 53 Alprazolam pills, one bottle of Promethazine with codeine, nine Temazepam pills and multiple empty baggies and scales that can be used to weigh and sell the illegal narcotics.

As a result of the traffic stop, Martin is charged with:

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams;

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4 less than 28 grams;

and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 3/4, less than 28 grams

Martin is being held in the Liberty County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000 – $10,000 per charge.

Felts said the number of charges stemming from one arrest is unusual.

“I have been doing [law enforcement work] for 22 years and have never seen anyone charged with 12 felonies on one traffic stop. It was like she was a one-stop-shop for illegal drugs. Officer Neal did a great job,” Felts said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

