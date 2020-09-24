$2,000 check presented to Cleveland ISD Education Foundation

Lockwood, Andrews and Newman, Inc., an engineering firm involved in the construction projects at Cleveland ISD, presented a check for $2,000 to Cleveland ISD during Monday night’s meeting of the board of trustees.

The money will go toward the Cleveland ISD Education Foundation, which distributes grants for classroom projects that often go unfunded in the District’s routine budget.

“We are very excited that they wanted to give back to a foundation that supports Cleveland ISD staff and students,” said Susan Ard, Cleveland ISD spokesperson.

