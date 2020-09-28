Victims in triple-fatality accident identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the victims in Saturday night’s head-on crash on SH 105 about a mile east of FM 2518 in Tarkington.

Two of the deceased victims are from Houston while the third is from Hardin County. They are Francisco Rivera-Rosas, 33, of Houston, who was driving the black Chevrolet pickup that veered into the path of another black Chevrolet pickup driven by Timothy Gannon, 56, of Saratoga. Both drivers were killed as well as a backseat passenger in Rivera-Rosas’ vehicle – Juan Salgado, age unknown.

Two other passengers were traveling in Rivera-Rosas’ vehicle – his 15-year-old son, who was uninjured, and 43-year-old Juan Salgado-Alvarez, 43, of Houston, who was seriously injured.

Gannon’s wife, Kimberly, 57, also suffered serious injuries.

According to Sgt. Erik Burse, a Texas DPS spokesperson, the accident was caused when Rivera-Rosas, who was traveling westbound, attempted to pass an 18-wheeler and went into the eastbound lane of travel, striking the Gannons’ vehicle head-on.

The accident closed traffic on SH 105 for more than four hours while first responders removed the people from their vehicles and cleaned up debris from the roadway.

