Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2020:

Cain, Melissa Lanietta Mae – Hold for Polk County-Abandoning or Endangering a Child

Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Public Intoxication

Hearon, Ladarius Markee – Hold for Mont Belvieu Police Department

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Larson, Curtis Michael – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Prendergast, Candice Elaine – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Building, Theft of Service, Failure to Show Valid License and Failure to Pass to Right Safely

