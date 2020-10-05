Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2020:
- Cain, Melissa Lanietta Mae – Hold for Polk County-Abandoning or Endangering a Child
- Dorn, Derrick Vaughn – Public Intoxication
- Hearon, Ladarius Markee – Hold for Mont Belvieu Police Department
- Keaton, Brad Wayne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Larson, Curtis Michael – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Prendergast, Candice Elaine – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Building, Theft of Service, Failure to Show Valid License and Failure to Pass to Right Safely