The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 4, 2020:

Broussard, Kalilah Eugene – Disorderly Conduct

Cleofas, Johnny – Reckless Driving

Dugat, Jamar Montae – Public Intoxication

Jenkins, Tyrn Ray – Disorderly Conduct

