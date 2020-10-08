On Jan. 28, 1956, a baby boy was born to Travis Jackson, Sr. and Edmonia Jackson in Liberty, Texas, whose name was Travis Jackson Jr. Both parents preceded him in death.

The family originated in Devers, Texas, before moving to Raywood, Texas, where resided until the Lord called him home.

He confessed Christ at an early age. He was a faithful member at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Raywood. Where they could always depend on him to offer up a solo, a few of his favorite songs were Precious Lord, Take to Me to King, and I Won’t Complain.

Travis was well known and loved by all who knew him. He loved to make people laugh, tell stories about the past, grilling, and sports. Most of his family and friends called him “Jackie,” but he also had another nickname, “Gene the running machine.” Because in his younger days, he was an All-Around Athlete.

Travis retired from Liberty County Pct. 1, not once but twice; he worked there for over 40 years.

Travis and Janis Jackson had four children. He loved his family and friends. Travis was blessed with six grandkids, three girls and three boys. Two brothers preceded him in death: Michael Jackson in 1959 and Jerry Jackson in 2014.

On October 4, 2020, Travis was visited by the angel of eternity and departed this life. His passing has brought sadness to the hearts of all who loved him. We will miss him greatly! Words cannot express how we will miss his laughter and love. We will forever cherish his memories.

He leaves to cherish memories: Three daughters: Crystal Johnson (Tyrone) of Montgomery, Texas, Bertina Jackson of Montgomery, Texas, and Ricketta Jackson of Conroe, Texas; One son: Christopher Jackson (Meghan) of Montgomery, Texas; Six grandchildren: Mauri, Alexis, Christopher, Addilyn, Kamryn, and Khanzyn; Three brothers: Freddy Jackson (Jackie) of Houston, Texas, Lonnie Jackson (Renae) of HumbleTexas,, and Donald Bruce Jackson (Dawn Nicole) of Beaumont, Texas; Three sisters: Lovenia Guillory of Houston, Texas, Dianne Bailey (John) of Spring, Texas, Marena Kay Terrell of Dayton, Texas; One sister-in-law: Connie Jackson of Raywood, Texas: Two very special nephews, Darrin Guillory (Heather) of Houston, Texas, and Ray Johnson of Conroe, Texas; Three godchildren: Alexis Jackson, of Raywood, Texas, Mitchell Coleman (Sarah) of Dayton, Texas; and Lai’lani Hunter of Dayton, Texas, and a host of countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends that loved him dearly.

A viewing will be held, Saturday, October 10, 2020 St. Miles Missionary Baptist Church, 120 US 90, Liberty, Texas, from 9 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

