Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2020:
- Boutin, Percy Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Amended Order
- Chambers, Marquita Jane – Hold for Hood County
- Davis, Henry III – Murder
- Eddins, Johanna Elizabeth Alba – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Evans, David Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Burglary of a Vehicle
- Morgan – Bryanna Dann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stokes, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana
- Tanton, Christopher Morris – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Driver’s License
- Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Disorderly Conduct
- Walker, Jesse Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Waller, Christopher Lee – Amended Order
- Williams, Zachary Henry – Organized Retail Theft