Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2020:

  • Boutin, Percy Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Amended Order
  • Chambers, Marquita Jane – Hold for Hood County
  • Davis, Henry III – Murder
  • Eddins, Johanna Elizabeth Alba – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Evans, David Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Morgan – Bryanna Dann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stokes, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana
  • Tanton, Christopher Morris – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Driver’s License
  • Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Disorderly Conduct
  • Walker, Jesse Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Waller, Christopher Lee – Amended Order
  • Williams, Zachary Henry – Organized Retail Theft
