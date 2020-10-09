Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 7, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 7, 2020:

Boutin, Percy Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Amended Order

Chambers, Marquita Jane – Hold for Hood County

Davis, Henry III – Murder

Eddins, Johanna Elizabeth Alba – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Evans, David Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gamblin, Dustan Nicholas – Burglary of a Vehicle

Morgan – Bryanna Dann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stokes, Georgia – Possession of Marijuana

Tanton, Christopher Morris – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Driver’s License

Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Disorderly Conduct

Walker, Jesse Jerome – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Waller, Christopher Lee – Amended Order

Williams, Zachary Henry – Organized Retail Theft

