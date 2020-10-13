Cleveland woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident

A 58-year-old Cleveland woman was killed late Monday evening in an auto-pedestrian accident at the intersection of N. Washington Ave. and Margie Street in Cleveland. Police were notified of the accident around 9:25 p.m.

According to Cleveland Police Capt. Scott Felts, a spokesperson for the department, the investigation found a local resident driving a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on N. Washington Avenue near the intersection of Margie Street.

Upon nearing the intersection, the driver struck an object in the roadway and stopped the vehicle to see what had been struck. The driver found a female lying in the center of the roadway.

The female, identified as Terria Michelle Doyle, did not survive the injuries sustained from the collision.

Liberty County Pct. 6 Judge Ralph Fuller was called to the scene where he pronounced the female deceased. An autopsy has been ordered by Judge Fuller.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation. Cleveland Police Department will continue an ongoing investigation.

The family of the deceased female has been notified.

