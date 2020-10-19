DAISETTA: Taylor running for mayor seat

Kellie Taylor is asking Daisetta voters to choose her as the next mayor. The race will be part of the Nov. 3 general election and early voting is now underway.

“We have the best people who come together regardless of the challenges. We have faced a lot together as a community and have joined hands to come to aid for each other without hesitation,” Taylor said. “I will push through the turmoil and adversity to achieve our goals and dreams for Daisetta.”

For 11 years, Taylor has been employed by Southeast Texas Cooperative, working on budgets, payroll, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and helps the director with a multitude of responsibilities.

If elected as mayor, Taylor says she will actively work with the city council to prioritize the following goals”

The city budget: “I will review and explore every avenue that may be available to make things better. I will use my expertise, education and training to make sure our citizens are getting the best use of the spending of your hard-earned tax dollars.” The Daisetta water well: “I believe that we should be utilizing the grant options that exist from government entities that would grant Daisetta the money needed to drill a new water well. We’ve been given water from Hull Fresh Water District but we need to finish the research and get the project moving forward. There are government entities willing to help and we need to apply. There will have to be a loan at some point, but let’s look at all the grant options first and then see where we stand.” Daisetta Police Department: “The City needs more officers to cover our streets. I believe the funds can be found to make that happen.” Animal control: “I will look at more help for this department. Protecting the animals of Daisetta while protecting the citizens is important. We can work together as a community to improve this department.” Daisetta streets: “Our city streets need a lot of work! This is an ongoing process and will require continued supervision.” City extras: “I will seek bringing back Meals on Wheels for our senior citizens. We should not have anybody going without in our community.”

Taylor said she wants a brighter future for Daisetta and asks voters to remember her when they head to the polls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

