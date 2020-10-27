Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 25, 2020:

Davenport, Richard Anthony – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Guest, Troy David – Driving While Intoxicated

Keasling, Austin Dale – Possession of Marijuana

Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Bond Forfeiture-Theft

Nichols, Robert Allen – Aggravated Assault

Steed, Mary Herriot – Aggravated Assault

Youngblood, Shane Jordan – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information, Parole Violation, Driving While License Invalid and Possession of a Controlled Substance

