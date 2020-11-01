Charles Morgan was born May 22, 1938 to Sheridan Asa Morgan and Mabel Oleta Morgan nee Cupps. He grew up on Old River and Lost River in Cove, Texas. At 17, he met the love of his life Barbara Shamblin – she was only 15. Not surprisingly, they met at church. In 1962, he was drafted into the United States Army where he honorably served his nation. After the Army, he returned home to Cove and worked and raised his family. He had three wonderful children that he dearly loved – Lisa, his oldest daughter came in 1964, then Rhonda in 1968 and, finally, a son, Kelly in 1971.

Charles worked a variety of jobs until he went to work for Gulf Oil Corporation. He spent his time there in the plants not far from home. After a full career, he retired from Gulf – which was now Chevron.

In 1994, Charles made good on his threat to marry Barbara. He had over twenty-six wonderful years with her. Barbara brought to the marriage two lovely step-children for Charles that he loved as his very own – Paula and Kim. In the end, he wound up with two grandchildren Talon and Miranda a step-grandchild, Dustin and a step-great-grandchild, Presley. His heart was big enough to love them all.

Charles was a friend to many and loved by all – unless you were a fish or a duck. He was an avid duck hunter and fishermen. He used his skill at that to invite many fish and ducks as the guest of honor to dinner.

He was an exemplary musician. Having never had a lesson in music or in any particular instrument, he could play the piano, guitar, steel guitar, fiddle and banjo. He played by ear and was a quick study – he mastered any instrument he picked up in just a few minutes. Along with his brother Tater-Bug and cousins Jerome Stubbs and Bucky Williams, Charles would occasionally keep the whole house awake by playing all through the night until the dawn began to light the next day.

Charles loved golf and watching Tiger Woods tear up the leaderboard. He was a kind man with a quick wit and an easy laugh.

On Thursday, October 29 of this year, the family suffered a devastating loss as Charles was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife Barbara Morgan, his children Lisa Morgan Tramonte and her husband Chris; Lt. Col. Rhonda Dyer; K. Kelly Morgan and his wife Misty; Paula and her husband Rick; Kim Barker and her husband Michael; grandchildren Talon Dyer and Miranda Morgan, and Dustin Purvis; great grandchild Presley Purvis and cousins too numerous to individually mention here.

A visitation will begin at 1:00p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Tilton Cemetery, Old-River Winfree, Texas. A graveside and committal will follow at 1:30p.m. in Tilton Cemetery, Old-River Winfree, Texas.

To send flowers to Charles’ family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

