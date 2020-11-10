Dennis Edwin Greenwood, 57, of Dayton, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1963, in Chisago City, Minnesota to Wesley E. Greenwood and Elnor I. Hartzmann. He worked as a Barge Captain for many years at Moran Towing Corporation until he was no longer able to work. He always kept busy doing things like mowing, fishing or even lounging around in his pool while drinking a cold Bloody Mary. He always put his family first and enjoyed family gatherings with everyone. Dennis will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Elnor Greenwood.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Susan Greenwood; sons, Phillip Greenwood and Wesley Greenwood; daughters, Memorie Greenwood, Christina Lonon, and Donna Morris; brother, Delbert Greenwood; sisters, Debbie Holmberg, Renee Johnson, and Leslie Greenwood; several grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Dennis’s Life will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020. For more details please reach out to the family.

