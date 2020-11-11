Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2020:
- Brooks, Anthony Tawaune – Theft of Firearm
- Brown, Colton Ray – Disorderly Conduct
- Brown, Quintin Lee – Disorderly Conduct
- Cooper, Marianne – Public Intoxication
- Ford, Corderro Vernell – Theft of Firearm
- Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Disorderly Conduct
- Harvey, Patricia Anne – Cruelty to Non-Livestock
- Matlock, James Benton V – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Menard, Shawn Jerod – Theft of Service and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Novelli, Joseph Raphael – Deadly Conduct, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Duty on Striking Unattended Fixture, No Seat Belt, No Motor-Assisted Bicycle Operator’s License