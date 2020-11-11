Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 9, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2020:

Brooks, Anthony Tawaune – Theft of Firearm

Brown, Colton Ray – Disorderly Conduct

Brown, Quintin Lee – Disorderly Conduct

Cooper, Marianne – Public Intoxication

Ford, Corderro Vernell – Theft of Firearm

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Harvey, Patricia Anne – Cruelty to Non-Livestock

Matlock, James Benton V – Revocation of Community Supervision-Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Menard, Shawn Jerod – Theft of Service and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Novelli, Joseph Raphael – Deadly Conduct, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Duty on Striking Unattended Fixture, No Seat Belt, No Motor-Assisted Bicycle Operator’s License

