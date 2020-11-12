Dayton students earn spots on Region choir

In mid-October, members of the Dayton HS Choir competed at the first of three auditions for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All State-Choir.

Normally, auditions are held in person. However, due to COVID-19, students submitted recordings, which were judged by high school directors from the Region 10 Vocal Division.

Allison Musicanere, Abcede Ivey, Hailie Ryan, Jenna Davis, and Addison Hulsart were selected to the Region 10 Treble Choir. Jaqueline Penaloza and Matthew Jester were selected to the Region 10 Mixed Choir.

Both Jaqueline Penaloza and Matthew Jester have advanced to the Pre-Area audition, which will be auditioned later this month.

The Dayton HS Choir is under the direction of Mrs. Anne Marie Landrum.

