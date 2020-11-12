Dayton students earn spots on Region choir

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Pictured left to right on the front row are Allison Muscanere, Jacqueline Penaloza, and Jenna Davis; back row, Hailie Ryan, Matthew Jester and Abcede Ivey. Not pictured is Addison Hulsart.

In mid-October, members of the Dayton HS Choir competed at the first of three auditions for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All State-Choir. 

Normally, auditions are held in person. However, due to COVID-19, students submitted recordings, which were judged by high school directors from the Region 10 Vocal Division.

Allison Musicanere, Abcede Ivey, Hailie Ryan, Jenna Davis, and Addison Hulsart were selected to the Region 10 Treble Choir. Jaqueline Penaloza and Matthew Jester were selected to the Region 10 Mixed Choir.

Both Jaqueline Penaloza and Matthew Jester have advanced to the Pre-Area audition, which will be auditioned later this month.

The Dayton HS Choir is under the direction of Mrs. Anne Marie Landrum.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.