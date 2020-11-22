Second correctional officer class hosted by LCSO graduating in December

The second Liberty County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Academy class of 13 students will be graduating on Dec. 9 with a third Academy class set to begin on Jan. 4, 2021.

Since the LCSO took over the County Jail operations in October, Training Division Cpl. Ann Marie Mitchell has been working hard to turn out well-qualified Correctional Officers to staff the many functions of the Jail facility.

The current class started their three-week Academy class on Monday, Nov. 16, with applicants rapidly filling up for the third class.

Cadets for the C.O. class are paid while attending the Academy and many subjects such as De-escalation of Conflict Techniques, Mental Health, Defensive Tactics, Jail Procedures, as well as many other subjects, are covered in preparing the student to take the final TCOLE ( Texas Commission On Law Enforcement ) State examination to become a Correctional Officer. Presently the Academy class is being held at the City of Liberty Fire Department where additional training on CPR will also be conducted.

With only 20 seats available for the third class and with applications already rolling in, Cpl. Mitchell is encouraging anyone who would like to be part of a professional career field to apply by picking up an application at the Sheriff’s Office or calling her at 936-336-4515 as soon as possible for additional information.

If anyone is looking for a career field that is interesting, secure and with benefits, this might be a profession to consider.

Cpl. Mitchell’s training philosophy is straight forward and reflects her intent for all her graduating students.

“We do not rise to the level of our expectations. We fall to the level of our training. In this Academy we train to exceed standards,” she said.

