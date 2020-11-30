Cold weather advisory: Freeze warning in effect for Monday night

The National Weather Service in Houston is advising residents to prepare now for a blast of cold weather that is expected Monday night. Throughout Monday morning, gusty winds will blow through from the north and gradually subside later today.

“Until [the gusty winds] weaken, a wind advisory on barrier islands/peninsulas and a small craft advisory on the waters are in place. Tonight, we’re still expecting widespread freezing temperatures away from the coast and yesterday’s freeze watch has become a freeze warning,” the advisory reads.

The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Expect low temperatures between 28 and 35 degrees with the coldest temperatures expected north of I-10.

The projected low for Liberty County is 30 degrees Fahrenheit while Livingston and Conroe will see temps dip to 29 and 27, respectively.

Before this weather system arrives, take precautions now to protect the three Ps – pets, pipes and people. While outside pets are acclimated to the temperatures most of the time, they still need shelter from the cold. Make sure their shelters are insulated, clean and dry. Provide fresh bedding, such as hay or blankets.

Plants that are exposed to frost and freeze may be damaged or killed, particularly container plants, so be sure to move container plants indoors or inside a garage or shelter where they won’t be exposed. Plants that cannot be moved should be covered with a water-resistant frost blanket. For plants in the ground, protect the roots with mulch, hay or leaves, and cover with a frost blanket.

Anyone who has ever experienced a broken water pipe during freezing temperatures knows the challenges and aggravation that it can cause. In order to prevent costly and troublesome repairs, protect your pipes and faucets with pipe insulation or heat tape, which you can pick up at a local building supply retailer, such as Potetz Home Center or McCoy’s.

