Liberty Municipal Library hosting first Christmas tree decorating event

The elves at the Liberty Municipal Library have decided to try something new this holiday season and they need your help. They want to fill the foyer of the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural center with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and they invite families to express their holiday spirit by participating in the library’s first ever tree decorating event.

Participants will provide their own trees and are encouraged to decorate them with their unique, family-friendly, holiday style. Trees cannot be taller than five feet and must be self-supporting with a tree stand. For safety reasons, electricity will not be available to light the trees, and breakable ornaments cannot be used.

Participants may set up and decorate their trees from Monday, Dec. 7, through Tuesday, Dec. 22, during library business hours. Because of COVID-19 concerns, families will sign up for a specific time slot to set up their trees and will be allotted one hour per time slot to decorate. Masks must be worn to participate.

The library elves look forward to enjoying the creativity of the participants in this free event. A winner will be chosen by patron votes the week of Christmas and announced online at the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/LibertyMunicipalLibrary/.

The Liberty Municipal Library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston in Liberty, across the street from the Immaculate Conception Church.

Library hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call the library at 936-336-8901.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

