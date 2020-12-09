Lone Star College awards more than $14 million in CARES Act funding

Lone Star College awarded $14,411,628 to 18,089 students through its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allocation. LSC also awarded almost $50,000,000 in Pell Grants to over 20,000 students during this past spring and fall semesters.

“We understand how incredibly difficult this year has been for our students,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “I am extremely proud of the work done by our employees to not only secure this vital funding, but to ensure it gets to where it’s needed most.”

CARES Act funds are federal emergency grants for students designated for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These expenses can include cost of attendance, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. Pell Grants are awarded on the basis of financial need and, unlike federal student loans, do not need to be repaid.

In addition to CARES Act funding and Pell Grants, LSC Foundation awarded scholarships to 2,242 students totaling $2,165,264 in 2019-2020.

“My lifelong dream of attending school and getting the best quality education is now moving forward thanks to generous educational scholarships like these,” said Prisca Mongare, LSC-Montgomery student and recipient of the LSC Chancellor’s Essay Scholarship.

Spring registration is underway with class start dates available throughout the year. Plus, many students still qualify for financial assistance which covers educational expenses including tuition, fees, books and supplies. Learn more at LoneStar.edu/Spring2021.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of almost $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

