Liberty Police Department spreads Christmas cheer with Blue Santa, Shop With a Cop

Liberty Police Department employees have been working extra hard as Santa’s helpers this Christmas season. They have helped connect donated Christmas trees and wreaths from Walmart to families in need of a little Christmas cheer, and hosted Shop With a Cop and Blue Santa, two events that provide Christmas blessings to people in need.

On Monday morning, officers and department staff helped Christmas wishes come true for 11 children in need through Shop With a Cop. For this annual event, children are paired with officers to look for Christmas items for themselves and their loved ones. Each child is given a $100 gift card to purchase items at Walmart.

Liberty Police Department partnered with Walmart for this year’s Blue Santa. Eleven deserving children in the community received $100 gift cards to purchase Christmas items.

The children picked for Shop With a Cop were identified with the help of local educators and through Liberty police officers’ connections to the community.

By noon Monday, Liberty Police Department had shifted its focus to the elderly, disabled and homeless members of the community through its annual Blue Santa event. Care packages containing non-perishable food items, a small turkey breast and comfort items were packed into tubs that were delivered to 25 people in Liberty, including two homeless people with whom the police officers are acquainted. Items in the care packages were donated by local businesses and individuals or purchased by Liberty PD’s Blue Santa fund.

“Officers also go into their own pockets to help out with these events,” said Sgt. Chris Watson. “We also have a lot of people in the community who are willing to step up to help us every year with these events.”

While many people were helped by all of the department’s outreach programs, Watson said the need is likely even greater.

“There are a lot of people in the community struggling right now because they’ve lost their job due to COVID,” he said. “We are probably just scratching the surface here.”

Liberty Police Department delivered care packages to residents in need on Monday for its annual Blue Santa event. The packages, which included canned and non-perishable food items, a small turkey breast, puzzle books and a blanket, will help the residents get through through the holidays.

Det. Elaine Taylor places items in a tub for Blue Santa.

The Havener and Smith family look through the items packed into their care packages. Liberty Police Det. Elaine Taylor holds cookies that she brought for the family.

Sgt. Chris Watson shows Charlie Pruiett some of the items in a Blue Santa care package.

Mary Bennett, a resident of Trinity Garden Apartments, visits with Sgt. Chris Watson as he delivers a food box to her as part of Blue Santa.

