The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 24, 2020:

Craig, Lee Edwards Jr. – Theft of Property and Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief

Montes, Fermin Bermudez – Assault/Family Violence, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Criminal Mischief

Sanchez, Jose Eugenio – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property

