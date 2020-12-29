Incumbents and new officials to be sworn in on Jan. 4

The time and date for the swearing-in ceremony for Liberty County officials has been set for 10 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 75th District Courtroom of the Liberty County Courthouse.

Taking oaths of office for the first time as an elected official will be District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire, Pct. 1 Constable Tammy Bishop and Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

The event will be historic as Bergman will be the county’s first female district attorney and Bishop will be the county’s first female constable.

Wesley Hinch, the new judge for County Court at Law No. 2, was previously county attorney, but this will be his first term as judge of the newly-created county court.

For Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, he was previously sworn in after being appointed to fill an unexpired term. This will be his first term as an elected official.

Returning incumbents taking their oaths are County Attorney Matthew Poston, Sheriff Bobby Rader, County Tax Assessor-Collector Richard “Ricky” Brown, Pct. 2 Constable Les Hulsey, Pct. 3 Constable Mark “Maddog” Davison, Pct. 4 Constable Robert “Robby” Thornton and Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter.

County Judge Jay Knight will give a welcome address. The invocation will be provided by Rev. Clint Sylvester, pastor of Grace Church in Liberty. Bluebonnet News will provide photos and coverage of the event afterward.

