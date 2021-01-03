Holiday meals for families in Liberty, Chambers counties donated by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Every year, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty looks for families and individuals to provide them with holiday meals for Christmas. The people are picked with the assistance of Child Protective Service and Adult Protective Service in Liberty and Chambers counties
The meals were prepared by Kroger’s in Atascocita and Brookshire Brothers in Liberty.
“I would just like to recognize these people who have been so generous with their time and energy and enthusiasm,” said Lori Williams with St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.