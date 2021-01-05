COUNTY CLERK: Software switch will create short gap in access to Liberty County court records

Computers in the Liberty County Courthouse that relate to recordkeeping for the court systems will temporarily shut down at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, while new software is installed. The software upgrade will impact the Liberty County Clerk’s office, the District Clerk’s office, the District and County Attorneys’ offices, county and district courts, and the sheriff’s office, according to County Clerk Lee Haidusek Chambers.

“Essentially we won’t be able to use our computers from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, until 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8. We won’t be able to take court case payments or provide court case information during that period of time. Obviously, attorneys won’t be able to e-file documents during that time either,” she said.

With the exception of justice of the peace courts and constable’s offices, the County is switching its court system software from Netdata, which it has used for years, to Tyler Odyssey. The new software will provide the County with an integrated system to manage records, from the jail and sheriff’s office to the clerks and courts. It will create a seamless flow of digital data instead of printed documents that must be scanned and filed.

“It will make everything more digitally available and easier to use for everyone, including the public. It’s supposed to save time and money and improve access for County employees and the public,” Chambers said.

The new software will allow the County to lessen its physical and carbon footprints. Fewer printed documents means less space needed to preserve the documents. It should also lower the amount the County spends for paper and printing, she added.

“In addition to saving time and money, and improving access to the records, it should also help lower the foot traffic inside the courthouse as people will be able to obtain the documents easier online,” Chambers said.

The software installation will not impact the public’s access to vital records and deed records.

“People will still be able to get marriage licenses, deed records, birth certificates and death certificates,” Chambers said.

