SJCSO: Shooting in Shepherd under investigation

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place around 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, in the 100 block of Cindy Lane in Shepherd.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s dispatch received a 911 call regarding a disturbance. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the area.

“A San Jacinto County Pct. 2 Deputy Constable arrived first on the scene and advised that a victim was shot and being transported out of the area by a personal vehicle to meet EMS personnel away from this active scene. The Deputy Constable was able to get a description and the name of the actor and relayed this VIA radio to responding units,” according to the statement.

“The actor that was involved in this shooting had left the residence. The actor fled into an adjacent wooded area with the firearm, according to witnesses. As other deputies and state troopers arrived to establish a perimeter, the subject came out of the woods and surrendered to authorities,” the statement continues.

San Jacinto County sheriff’s detectives were summoned to the scene for further investigation and crime scene documentation.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was admitted and underwent surgery. The victim is in stable condition as of this date.

The suspect who surrendered to authorities was transported to the San Jacinto County Jail for intake.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the names of the persons involved are being withheld at this time.

