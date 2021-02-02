William Elver “Bill” Stults, 67, of Anahuac, passed away unexpectedly, on January 31, 2021, at his home in Anahuac, Texas. He was born on December 27, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Elver William Stults and Agnes Orange Zilch.

In the 7th grade, Bill moved to Anahuac, Texas, where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate from Anahuac High School, Class of 1972, and later attended Texas A&M University. Bill worked in the oil field for Kerr-McGee in the early 1980s before working at and managing Red Lobsters in the Houston area while attending Lee College to become a Registered Nurse. He spent the majority of his nursing career in the ER at East Houston Medical Center in Houston. Appointed in September of 2015, Bill was Vice-Chairperson of the Anahuac Municipal Development District. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his daughter Jaclyn and husband Marty Martin; son Kyle and wife Shareece Stults; granddaughter Trinity-Rey; brothers, Jack Dongelewic, Harry Grover Ebright, III, Robert Stults and Dean Chug Stults; fur-baby, “Dog”; and his numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 2pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A Celebration of life will follow beginning at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Chambers County Historical Commission, c/o Chambers County Library, P.O. Box 520, Anahuac, Texas 77514 or to the Anahuac Municipal Development District, 509 Washington Avenue, Anahuac, Texas 77514.

