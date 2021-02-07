Larry Donald Lindstrom, 87, of Crosby, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at home. Mr. Lindstrom was born December 3, 1933 in Baytown, Texas to parents, Harry Lindstrom and Doris Tooke Lindstrom.

Larry spent most of his life in Crosby and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crosby. Larry also was a member of Houston Gun Collectors and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was a gunsmith and enjoyed hunting, but he especially enjoyed being a “Pop”.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lynda Lindstrom and his grandsons, Blake Lindstrom and Walker Lindstrom. He is survived by his sons, Danny Miller and wife Jennifer, Eric Lindstrom and wife Tammy, Neil Lindstrom and wife Misty, and Aaron Lindstrom and wife Liesel; his sisters, Carolyn Walding and Beth Duncan and husband, Mark; his grandchildren, Brandon Miller and wife Rachel, Samantha Ferguson and husband Zac; Brittany Toler and husband Tad, Courtney Lindstrom and fiancé Josh Evans, Bailey McShan and husband, Dylan and Logan Lindstrom; great-grandchildren, Mckenna, Cy, Lilah, Liam, Ellie, and Eliana; numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Services for Larry Donald Lindstrom will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery , Baytown, Texas, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

