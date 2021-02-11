Liberty HS band members ‘Zoom’ ahead of competition

The Liberty High School Band program competed in the annual UIL Region X Solo and Ensemble Contest on Saturday, Feb. 6. The contest was held virtually for the first time, with students streaming their performances in real-time via Zoom to judges located at Vidor High School.

Thirty-seven members of the band took part, performing 30 solos, a brass quintet, a flute trio, and a woodwind trio. In all, they earned 28 First Division medals and two Second Division ratings in solo performance, as well as First Division medals for the flute and woodwind trios.

The flute trio, comprised of Seniors Megan Farabee and Aaliyah Dugat, and Sophomore Mikayla Montanez, also advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in May for the second time.

With guidance and feedback from Band Directors Sean and Jessie Smith, the students began working on their solos and small ensembles in late November, preparing music ranging from folk songs to classical concertos in order to compete at the Region Level.

Piano Accompanists Christie Bean (LHS Choir Director) and Jenny Gunter then stepped in during late January to work with them to polish their solos for performance.

Students earning a First or Second Division on a solo or ensemble performance were Kaylee Hernandez, Ashlyn Semien, Mikayla Montanez, Megan Farabee, Aaliyah Dugat, Amy Bennett, Jaci Presnull, Edgar Rangel, Ivan Varela, Melissa Govea, Matthew Girard, Joseph Girard, Nailah Donatto, Lexi Chaparro, Grace McMillen, Evelyn Aguilar, Mikaela Farabee, Henry Waldrip, Wesley DCamp, Anthony Villegas, Jaime Lopez, Luis Moreno, Josiah Slack, Sadie Culton, Natalie WAges, Brianna Sanchez, Alyssa Garcia, Seth Savage, Daniel Frazier, Hope Luna and Ruby Savala.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

